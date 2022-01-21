Storm Track 3 Forecast: Welcomed weekend warmup for Kansas

After a frigid start to the day, we will see some noticeable improvements working into the Sunflower State starting Friday afternoon. Most of us will see our afternoon temperatures reach into the 30s and 40s, a welcomed change from this recent chill. Winds will be out of the south becoming breezy at times.

Those in far northwestern Kansas have a better chance at seeing a light rain and snow mix. Due to our air remaining dry at the surface, not all that is picked up on radar will likely make it to the ground. Regardless, do not be surprised if you have a few sprinkles or snow flurries out west. We will not have to worry about accumulation.

Nighttime lows will end up dropping to the teens and 20s for most of us, allowing for a slightly warmer start to our Saturday.

Warmer air from the south continues to invade on Saturday. We will see some nice and noticeable warmth with highs into the 40s. Then, highs will climb even higher into the 50s by Sunday. This will be a nice weekend morale boost. We should see intervals of clouds and sunshine during the next few days.

Rain chances will generally stay low over the next seven days. Aside from a small disturbance or two skirting the western portion of the state.

After 50s carry us in to next Monday, some big changes plague the state again. We will notice some colder air returning for midweek. This is the overall pattern we look to lock into for the near future. Big swings in the jet stream, making for big temperature variations.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears