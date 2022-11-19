We have to stick out the colder temperatures for another night as all of us plummet into the teens into early Sunday morning. At least our winds begin to relax a bit overnight, but clear skies help us quickly drop. Winds slowly begin to switch out of the southwest.

This southerly change helps usher a warmer airmass back in place for Sunday, finally! The colder air exits to the east.

We have been super chilly lately, and we will finally get back to late fall standards. Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the lower to mid 50s with plenty of sunshine and a stronger southwest wind.

The overall trend is to keep some warmer air in place for a good chunk of next week, even through the Thanksgiving holiday. There will be a few days with minor swings and wind shifts, but overall the pattern stays mild.

A front coming through on Thanksgiving day could squeeze a few light showers out of the atmosphere, but chances look slim as of now as our atmosphere will be starved for moisture.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 19 Wind: NW/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 52 Wind: SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 27 Wind: SW 8-18



Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 55 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 57 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 36 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 53 Lo: 30 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 50 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 56 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears