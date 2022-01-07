Storm Track 3 Forecast: Welcoming back some warmer air in Kansas

After a frigid start, winds out of the south will help us bump our temperatures up a bit for Friday. Nothing major, but at least some 30s and 40s return to the Sunflower State. We could be a bit breezy at times, with winds gusting up to 25 mph.

Enjoy some sunshine out there today mixed with a few high clouds. Our weather pattern is rather quiet, but an area of low pressure passes to our south as we head into the weekend.

This is going to keep southeastern and south central Kansas on the outskirts of any solid rain chances. However, a bit of light drizzle is possible still across southeast and potentially a bit in south central Kansas. Depending on our temperatures, we could see a few icy spots develop. We will keep chances low as of now. We do see an uptick of cloud coverage however.

Hello warmer air! Most of us head into the 40s and 50s on Saturday. We go from frigid air Friday morning to a big swing in temperatures for the weekend. This will allow for a nice thaw and morale boost after a wintry week of weather.

From there, we bounce around between the 30s, 40s and 50s for a good chunk of the next seven days. Any snow out there should be able to melt, and fast.

I am seeing some signs of a storm system late Wednesday into Thursday. As of now, the track keeps it just off to our south. This would mean those near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line have a better chance for some rain. This is something we will keep an eye on.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears