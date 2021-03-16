Storm Track 3 Forecast: Wet and wintry weather return tonight

Now that one system has departed to our east, another is lined up to our west and will start to move in tonight. Skies will stay dry today with a mix of sun and clouds.

Highs will mainly be in the 50s to 60s with a light breeze. Expect a pleasant afternoon.

After sundown, our next system will arrive and kick things off in the form of a few showers to the west. Storms will quickly blossom and become likely after midnight.

It’s important that we stay weather aware because a few storms could be strong to severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The threat of an isolated tornado is low but can’t be ruled out, especially for areas closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma line.

As storms track to the east there will still be enough moisture to the west as overnight temperatures drop closer to freezing. This will cause rain/snow and snow showers to develop.

There will still be a chance of an isolated strong to severe storm through the first half of our Wednesday. Rain/snow and snow showers to the west change to rain as temps get above freezing, but then they’ll be possible again in Central and Eastern Kansas by the evening and into early Thursday.

Accumulation is most likely to the southwest where a few inches of snow will be possible. This is also where a Winter Storm Watch has been issued. There will be lesser amounts farther north and northwest.

Strong north winds will keep us cool Wednesday and Thursday before highs return to the 60s over the weekend.

Our next front will be on the approach by the end of the weekend. This will lead to a few rain showers by the start of the new work week.