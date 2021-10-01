Storm Track 3 Forecast: Wet at times first half of the weekend, temperatures stay cool

Most of us are dry early this morning but rain chances are not done yet. A front sitting over the area will likely keep conditions unsettled as we head into the weekend.

A few showers will gradually return to the area with the best chance being to the west and southwest. A few raindrops still cannot be ruled out in Central and Eastern Kansas. Riverfest activities will need to be aware of this possibility but so far it is not looking like anything will need to be canceled.

Clouds, northerly winds, and rain at times will keep highs fall-like in the 60s and 70s.

Rain chances will still be slim during the evening hours but a more significant wave will move in overnight when more of us will see showers and hear some rumbles of thunder.

This will lead to a damp start to Saturday. Temperatures to start the day will be cool in the 40s and 50s.

It will take most of the day for us to dry out. Western Kansas will begin to see less showers through the afternoon. There could still be a few showers and storms around Central Kansas through the evening but moisture will keep tracking east and we will wake up dry by Sunday morning.

The last day of Riverfest will be the most pleasant. Some sun will return Sunday and highs will be in the 70s. Skies will stay dry with temperatures warming into the 80s at times during the upcoming work week.