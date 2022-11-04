A few stronger storms pushed through southwest into central early Friday morning along an advancing cold front. After sunrise the severe threat will start to diminish. We are left with spotty rain and storms through a good chunk of the morning.

As the front pushes east, the axis of showers and storms will slowly do the same. We do need to keep a slim chance for a few lingering showers by the afternoon but a lot of us will see a bit of a lull.

Temperatures for the most part will fall throughout the day. Many of us by the afternoon are only in the 30s and lower 40s. Winds stay strong out of the north/northwest, making it a downright cold and blustery day. Any outdoor evening plans will want many layers and blankets.

Watch for some back end moisture however later Friday into early Saturday. With this second disturbance, our temperatures will be cold. This is going to allow some light rain and snow to work into central and eastern Kansas early to start our Saturday.

A few hours after midnight could also pose a light rain/snow risk in north central Kansas. A few snowflakes could work down to Wichita but the minor accumulations likely stay to our north.

Patchy spots could have up to an inch of wet and slushy snow accumulations. This will melt quickly and likely only stick to grassy surfaces.

By the time most of us wake up Saturday clouds will start to clear and the sun breaks out. The weekend is dry and quiet.

A slim chance for a few light showers comes back on Tuesday and again on Thursday but for now, details are a bit murky.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 80% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 48 Wind: S/N 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of rain/snow showers. Lo: 36 Wind: NW/W 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. 10% chance of rain/snow showers early. Hi: 62 Wind: SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 42 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 66 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 57 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 76 Lo: 58 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers.

Wed: Hi: 72 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 68 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers.

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears