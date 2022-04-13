Temperatures have taken a cooler turn. While it is still gusty today, Fire Weather Warnings remain alive through 8PM this evening. Fire Weather Watches will be in effect for western Kansas Thursday afternoon and evening as our winds pick up once again.

Tonight our attention turns to the chill. Freeze Warnings are in effect farther north with Frost Advisories across portions of south central Kansas through Thursday morning.

Temps overnight drop to the 20s and lower 30s. We may dip to the teens in extreme western Kansas as clouds clear.

Thursday temps start the climb and warm to the 60s with winds gusting at times above 30 MPH.

We have a series of systems over the next week that will travel through the area, but nothing substantial in terms of moisture. Next on deck is Friday as a cold front divides the north from the south where temps will be milder ahead of this boundary. Farther east stands a shot at showers with a higher concentration near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line and points south. Parts of Oklahoma are labeled in a Marginal Risk for a stronger storm or two.

Warmth takes a minimal detour Saturday before ramping up Sunday. I see another chance for showers north and east on Easter with the southwest staying bone dry. A rumble of thunder is possible but not expecting any severe weather. Early next week winds turn quite gusty increasing the fire danger. Gusts will be between 35 and 45 with isolated gusts above 50 Tuesday as the next system arrives with a chance for showers and storms Tuesday night into Wednesday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 29 Wind: NW/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 67 Wind: W/SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 44 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 70 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers.

Sat: Hi: 65 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 66 Lo: 37 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers.

Mon: Hi: 65 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 70 Lo: 48 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers.

Wed: Hi: 69 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, windy.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman