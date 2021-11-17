Storm Track 3 Forecast: Widespread hard freeze overnight, temperatures remain seasonable into the weekend

The cold fronts continue to line up, but keep missing one thing: moisture. A few snowflakes and light drizzle may have fallen across parts of northern Kansas but the moisture returns have been pitiful.

We will need to watch a cold front before Thanksgiving, but latest trends want to also keep us dry and not in the prime position for any rain nor snow development for the holiday. One thing we are getting plenty of right now are the winds. Some gusts this morning were above 40 MPH. Winds should relax by sunset and any leftover cloud cover will clear by late evening.

With a fresh flow from the north, temperatures tonight will dip from the teens to the northwest to the 20s across the remainder of the state. We will all dip below freezing into Thursday morning.

A freeze will be possible once again Thursday night as a clear sky stakes hold over the region before warmer temperatures return by the weekend.

High pressure builds in Thursday with chilly afternoon highs near 50.

This features tracks east and Thursday night into Friday, we see another jump in winds. Gusts into Friday are in the neighborhood of 35 to 45 MPH. High fire danger will need to be monitored. We see temperatures out west and south start to recover Friday into Saturday.

Saturday is my pick of the weekend before another drop in temps Sunday due to a cold front and an increase in wind. This next front may produce a rain shower or two to our southeast but is also missing any feasible moisture.

A brief bounce early next week before yet another cold front Tuesday into Wednesday. This will bring us a chilly and below average Thanksgiving with highs primarily in the 40s. I do not see any major travel troubles in Kansas nor our neighboring states at this time.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman