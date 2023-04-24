Showers are showing up out west, the first wave of several that will move across Kansas over the coming few days. We will see a general uptick farther east by evening, including light to moderate showers for the Wichita Metro.

Temperatures overnight with hit or miss showers will range from the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

More persistent and widespread rain is expected Tuesday into Wednesday.

As a slow-moving low pressure system develops over southeastern Colorado and slides toward Oklahoma, more waves of rain will move through.

The highest rainfall potential will be focused across southern Kansas where an inch or two of beneficial moisture is possible this week! It will not eliminate the drought but certainly help. Northeast Kansas looks to miss out on most of the moisture connection.

Severe weather is low with this active stretch this week, but a clap of thunder is possible Tuesday into Tuesday night. A Marginal Risk is in place for far southwest Kansas and our Panhandle counties as we could see an isolated storm capable of strong winds and hail.

Due to clouds and rain, high temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. We dry out Thursday as temperatures spike in the 60s.

A fast-moving system and attendant cold front cruises through on Friday.

Winds will become quite gusty from 35-45 MPH through Saturday. This will also bring a quick shot for showers and possibly a rumble of thunder.

We cool for the weekend and might have some frosty conditions out west as temps drop to the upper 20s and lower 30s. A few showers are possible primarily to the northeast outside the KSN viewing area but should not have a big impact on the end of the NFL Draft.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Cloudy, breezy. 70% chance of rain. Lo: 44 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow: Cloudy, breezy. 80% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 53 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy, breezy. 80% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 45 Wind: E 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 56 Lo: 44 Cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 64 Lo: 44 Mostly to partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 61 Lo: 41 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers.

Sat: Hi: 62 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers.

Sun: Hi: 66 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman