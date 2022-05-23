Our next storm system is coming together. A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of our viewing area from this evening through Tuesday night to account for the heaviest timeframe. Two to 4” of rain will be possible with locally higher amounts.

We will see an increase in rain intensity this evening and through the overnight. Flash flooding will need to be monitored where any training of heavier pockets of rain occurs.

An isolated storm across far southwest Kansas could briefly become strong to severe. Hail and damaging winds would be a concern for a few hours this evening.

Rain persists into Tuesday with higher amounts for central and eastern counties.

The drought is the pits to the west with many listed in the Exceptional Drought category which is about the worst that you can get. This rainfall will not bust the drought, but it is better than a 100% chance of dust.

Southwest Kansas may be able to pick up 1” to 3” with around a half inch, on average, to the northwest.

Temperatures trend cooler than average under the clouds and rain. This system pulls away from us starting Wednesday, but it may not be until Thursday before we are completely dry. The backside will offer up scattered showers Wednesday before clouds break from west to east Thursday.

Temperatures swing warmer by Friday as we wrap up the work week drying out and heating up closer to the norm.

Overall, the holiday weekend looks pretty good for outdoor activities. A shower or storm is possible Friday night near the Kansas/Colorado state line after dark. There will be a mix of sun and clouds during the core of the weekend before seeing an uptick in showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into Memorial Day closer to a front up north. Instability will increase along with better dynamics for stronger storms that will need to be watched so it is a good idea to be Weather Aware while out at the lake or fishing on a boat as we welcome the unofficial start of summer. Dew points will become more uncomfortable by Sunday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Cloudy. 90% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 53 Wind: SE/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Cloudy, breezy. 90% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 62 Wind: NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 52 Wind: NE/N 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 63 Lo: 49 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 68 Lo: 55 Mostly to partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 79 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 86 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 89 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman