We will see an uptick in showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front from northern through southwestern Kansas into this evening.

A storm or two could get stronger in the southwest for damaging winds and large hail. The tornado threat has been pushed just slightly southwest of our viewing area in the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles.

Flooding will need to be monitored in the northwest where a Flood Watch is in effect to account for any additional rain.

A Slight Risk of Excessive Rainfall is in position for southwestern Kansas where 1″ to 2″ of rain is possible with locally higher amounts.

Tonight we will watch as a complex of heavy rain and thunder track to the east/southeast.

Rainfall will be heaviest near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line before this wraps up late Friday afternoon in the south.

Lows tonight will be in the 40s northwest to low 60s in Wichita.

Once the cold front clears, our chances for rain will drop. Temperatures will cool behind this boundary. Highs Friday will be below average.

The nights this weekend will be cool for May! And the humidity? Much easier to take once the cold front cleanses the atmosphere. Saturday will be the coolest of the weekend before moderating temps on Sunday. There is a disturbance that will spark a few thunderstorms in the southwest Sunday.

The atmosphere comes alive again Tuesday into Wednesday with hit or miss storms involving much of the state.

This unsettled pattern could stretch into next Thursday and Friday. The humidity will also climb by the end of next week with increasing warmth. A few more 80s will be sprinkled in next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 80% chance of rain and storms. Lo: 60 Wind: S/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of rain and storms. Hi: 70 Wind: NE 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lo: 49 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 74 Lo: 51 Sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 77 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 79 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 79 Lo: 60 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 81 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.