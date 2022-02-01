The true Arctic air is on the approach as rain, sleet and snow rapidly develop this evening throughout the state.

A system tracking to the south of us will enhance the amount of moisture we get. Another one is lined up right behind it that will keep the snow flowing our way into Wednesday night.

Much of the state has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning, going into effect this evening, through Thursday.

This is where snowfall totals will be the highest during this winter storm. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect farther north where snowy travel will slow folks down, but accumulations will be lighter.

Over the last couple of hours, the atmosphere has cooled from northeast Kansas back to the west, changing rain to a brief window for sleet before quickly changing over to all snow by midnight. Sleet accumulations will be between 0.1″ and 0.3″ for those in that temperature set-up.

Snow will blossom throughout the state and become moderate to heavy at times through the overnight.

The axis for stronger winds will shift to central and eastern Kansas this evening where gusts between 30 and 40 MPH will be possible. This will cause the snow to blow and drift, reducing visibility. Near whiteout conditions are expected where snow is heaviest.

Temperatures will steadily drop as this snow takes over. Our highs Wednesday will be felt early in the day. We will lose a few more degrees through the afternoon.

Snow persists through Wednesday with bitterly cold temperatures. There may be a brief break during the afternoon before another piece of energy reignites the snow machine, adding to our snowfall totals especially south/southeast.

One of the variables we will need to watch closely is the degree of drier air working in from the north. This eats away at snowfall totals closer to the Kansas/Nebraska state line. This looks to inch farther south than previous weather model runs, a trend I have noticed as the days have gone by and fresh model guidance has become available. That said, southern Kansas will see the most with a max from the Turnpike and points East. Still thinking 4″ to 7″ of snow for our counties in the Winter Storm Warning. There will be locally higher amounts through southeastern Kansas, including the Turnpike and locations southeast, above 7″ of snow.

Wind chills during the day will be in the single digits to subzero levels. The feels like factor then falls below zero for all into Thursday and Friday mornings. Wind Chill Advisories are posted farther west for this.

Snow tapers from the west to the east Wednesday night. We may still have some lingering light snow southeast of the Turnpike to start Thursday before this system is history.

Sunshine returns to the north Thursday, but southern communities stay in the clouds. Highs will be in the deep freeze, the teens, until we get to Friday. Even then, only minor improvements.

Temperatures will be slow to warm with snowpack on the ground once we are free and clear from this wintry episode. We will have sunshiny skies over the weekend as temperatures rebound. Arctic air shifts to the east and we will be on a warming trend next week. Next Arctic plunge should arrive by the middle of February.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman