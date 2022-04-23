Severe storm season came in strong overnight. We had isolated storms Friday evening with another wave of storms through early Saturday morning. The second wave came through as a line. The line had large hail, damaging winds and even a few spin up tornadoes. There are 6 unconfirmed tornado reports that the National Weather Service will survey. Most were in northwest Kansas with minor to moderate damage. The most damage I have heard of was near Sharon Springs.

The line of storms has lost its steam this morning and will continue to fizzle out. We will be left with intervals of sunshine out west and some intermittent clouds closer to Wichita. Highs today range from the 60s to lower 80s, but the winds remain strong.

Those strong winds have prompted a Wind Advisory for the eastern half of the state through Saturday. Gusts could exceed 50 mph yet again.

The strong winds also are prompting high fire danger and Fire Weather Warnings for parts of western and central Kansas.

We need to watch for another wave of strong to severe storms later on Saturday. As a cold front invades, it will tap into the part of the state that did not see Saturday morning storms. A bit more moisture and better ingredients will reside for those to the east of I-135, with the main focus along and east of the Kansas Turnpike. A slight risk highlights this area.

It looks like the best window for severe weather will reside between 5 and 10 PM. Isolated supercells could pose the threat of all severe weather types. Large hail, damaging winds and even a tornado are all possible.

Once the front clears the entire region tonight, we will all be left with some cooler air for Sunday and Monday. Our severe weather threat dies off for the beginning of the upcoming week. Temperatures take a run at the 70s and 80s by the end of the week. We will watch for another chance for thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.

4/23/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 80 Wind: S 20-40

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 48 Wind: S/NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 71 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 44 Wind: N 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 65 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 74 Lo: 48 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 78 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 82 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 85 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 75 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears