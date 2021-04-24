Storm Track 3 forecast: Wind and warmth, then storms looming

After a very pleasant Saturday, look for a quiet pattern overnight, as high clouds drift in and lows drop to the 40s.

Warmer temperatures are coming our way along with a heightened fire risk, especially in western Kansas thanks to very warm temperatures and very low relative humidity. Storm chances are headed our way by Tuesday.

The winds are light across central and eastern Kansas thanks to an area of high pressure overhead. That weather system will move away from us by Sunday and we’ll see gusty south winds over 30, even 35 mph. Now the winds won’t be nearly as strong in the west, but low humidity and temperatures well into the 80s spell extreme fire danger. Sunday is NOT the day to be doing any outdoor burning.

High clouds will thin out as sunshine returns and those gusty winds take hold. Highs will top out in the 70s and 80s.

We’ll keep that forecast dry through Monday. It will also be quite warm early in the work week but you see the dip in temperatures by Wednesday thanks to a storm system that will give us rain and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. Severe weather is possible with this system but there’s still some details to work out with the timing and some of the weather ingredients. Needless to say, it’s late April, so check back with us over the next few days.

A mid-week cool down will give way to rebounding temperatures late next week.