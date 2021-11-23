Storm Track 3 Forecast: Wind announces a brief cooler shift for Thanksgiving

Temperatures today are well above average for this time of year. We are in the warm sector before our next cold front sweeps through tomorrow.

High fire danger is expected out west as winds increase heading into evening.

Overnight winds gusting from 35 to 50 MPH are possible. The strongest winds will be concentrated for our central and eastern communities.

Due to the southerly flow, lows will trend milder than average. Clouds will also thicken from west to east tonight as the cold front enters the northwest.

The front will track east across Kansas Wednesday. Clouds stay parked in place. Southerly flow ahead of it allows temps to warm where Wichita will make it into the 60s before the winds switch out of the north.

Any shower activity that blossoms looks to favor the southeast as Elk and Chautauqua counties may see a raindrop or two.

Winds will weaken into Thursday morning as temps drop for Thanksgiving. Morning lows will range from the teens in the extreme northwest corner to the 20s and 30s the remainder of the state. It will be colder than average as sunshine returns with highs in the 40s and some 50s out west.

Early Black Friday shoppers will layer up but as the flow returns from the south once again, we will have a milder and beautiful end to the week. Saturday also looks stellar and sunshiny before a front affects folks farther east. This brings a slight reduction to our afternoon highs Sunday, but it will still be a good weekend for putting up any Christmas lights or decorations.

Early next week we warm in the 60s and potentially 70s out west. Next cold front to get served up will be next Wednesday. It may squeeze out some rain, but not much. We will take anything we can get at this point with a deepening drought to the north, west and south.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman