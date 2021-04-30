Storm Track 3 Forecast: Wind picks up Saturday ahead of late weekend cold front bringing back rain chances

High pressure remains in control leaving nothing but blue sky a common sight across the state Friday.

Daytime highs made it into the 70s and 80s this afternoon.

Mild temperatures linger into the overnight along with the lighter winds as lows drop back down into the 40s and 50s.

Sunshine and gusty south winds help to boost temperatures into the 80s and lower 90s for some in northwestern Kansas Saturday afternoon.

Winds start to increase throughout the day on Saturday as our next cold front approaches the Sunflower State. Some gusts could top 30 mph.

Given the warm temperatures, gusty winds, and dry conditions, Fire Weather Watches have been posted for portions of far western Kansas Saturday. Outdoor burning is not advised.

Cloud cover will start to increase across central Kansas Saturday afternoon as a complex of storms passes us by to the south. The added cloud cover and increasing winds are the signals that our mild weather pattern is beginning to break down as our next cold front comes together.

The cold front arrives Sunday, and it will usher in cooler temperatures through the upcoming week. Several chances for rain will be possible as multiple impulses of energy pass through the atmosphere.

Rain and thunderstorms look scattered ahead of the front as it is set to pass through Sunday night into Monday.

Moisture lingers behind the front and will continue to spark additional chances for rain each day next week through Wednesday.

If we can keep this unsettled pattern in place through most of next week, daytime highs will struggle to make it out of the 60s and into the 70s. Where drought conditions persist in western Kansas, these next several waves of rain could bring higher rainfall totals to that part of the state.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige