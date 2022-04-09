Warm and dry conditions took over today as unseasonably warm temperatures returned this afternoon. Winds gusting at times upwards of 35 MPH have kept heightened fire concerns in place. Fire Weather Warnings remain in effect until 8PM for parts of the state, but the elevated fire concern returns again Sunday.

Winds gusting between 30 to 40 MPH will be possible as this front passes through, and with little moisture, it will contribute to a fire threat across western Kansas.

A cold front arrives Sunday and this starts what will be an active weather pattern through the middle of next week. For many, the cold front will pass through dry, but there will be a focus for isolated showers and thunderstorms possible across southern Kansas.

A Marginal Risk for a storm or two capable of producing damaging winds and large hail cannot be ruled out for areas southeast of the Turnpike. This activity will exit to the east Sunday night leaving us dry Monday, but the break will be brief.

All eyes are on Tuesday. A strong pull of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico as well as a dynamic storm system coming together will collide over the Central Plains as a dryline sets up across central Kansas. This will become the focus for the development of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening, some of which could be severe. Damaging winds, large hail and the threat for an isolated tornado remains possible Tuesday.

The Storm Prediction Center continues to paint central into eastern Kansas where the best opportunity for severe storms will materialize. As a cold front sweeps through Wednesday, it will carry the severe threat east of the KSN viewing area.

Father to the west where the rain will not be as likely, winds turn blustery and that will contribute to high fire danger. Fire Weather Watches have already been issued for Tuesday for areas mainly along and west of I-135.

Temperatures will fall from the upper 80s to even a few 90s Tuesday to more seasonable levels of the 60s will carry us through the end of the work week. It looks like another quick-moving system sweeps through the region Friday into Saturday that may try to squeeze out a few sprinkles.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 55 Wind: SE/SW 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 76 Wind: S/N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 49 Wind: N/NE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 71 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 87 Lo: 51 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 68 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 62 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 70 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 65 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy, windy.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige