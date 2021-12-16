Storm Track 3 Forecast: Winds come down in intensity briefly before our next cold front arrives

Fire crews will be met with more favorable wind conditions today as high pressure remains anchored in place over the Sunflower State.

This high pressure center is contributing to light winds out of the south. The flow of wind around this high pressure system is allowing folks in southcentral Kansas to smell the smoke as it filters into the region.

Air quality will be impacted as a result. If you have sensitive respiratory concerns, it is best to limit time spent outdoors today.

Temperatures this afternoon will feel more seasonable for mid-December with daytime highs into the 50s for many.

Clouds will start to build through the night across the state as temperatures dip into the teens and 20s by Friday morning.

As our next cold front approaches the region, we will once again be skipped with better moisture returns. Winds will increase to the west where some gusts could reach above 35 mph as winds turn back out of the north Friday.

While a stray shower cannot be ruled out across southcentral Kansas for areas east of the Turnpike, the vast majority look to remain dry with better rain chances coming together to the southeast of Kansas.

Cooler air filters in by the weekend with daytime highs resting into the 40s before a gradual climb back to the 50s returns just ahead of the Christmas holiday. Moisture remains limited the next several days.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige