Storm Track 3 Forecast: Winds gusty behind weekend cold front, temperatures remaining mild

Sunshine today mixed with a few high-level clouds to round out the afternoon as a more active weather pattern encroaches on the Sunflower State this weekend.

Evening plans will be met with temperatures falling into the 40s with a mainly clear sky in place.

A few of those high-level cirrus clouds stick around overnight as winds remain out of the south for many helping to hold overnight lows to the 30s.

Any plans to get holiday decorations up outside the next several days looks good to go. The only thing to battle will be some gusty winds Saturday. Winds could gust at times between 30 to 40 MPH through early Saturday afternoon before the winds start to relax by evening.

The first of several cold fronts in line arrives Saturday. This will bring a turning of our winds back out of the north with daytime highs in the 50s and 60s Saturday afternoon.

As this more active pattern shifts to the east, sunshine remains in place as temperatures look to climb this upcoming week.

Under abundant sunshine to start the upcoming week, temperatures will make another rebound to the 60s. It looks like another cold front arrives Tuesday night. After a brief fall to the lower 60s Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will remain above average for this time of year with many afternoons into the 60s through most of next week.

Moisture remains limited with each passing cold front and sunshine will be quick to hang on through the end of the week. In fact, most of the Central and High Plains will be starved for moisture over the next 7 days.

Trends are hinting towards a bigger cool down by next weekend as another cold front comes in to wrap up the work week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige