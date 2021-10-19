Storm Track 3 Forecast: Winds of change drop temps briefly, rain in short supply

Red Flag Warnings are up through evening to the southwest. Dry vegetation, winds gusting to 35 MPH or greater and warm temperatures can result in rapid spread of wildfires. Relative humidity values are low in this part of our viewing area as the cold front moves into the heart of Kansas tonight.

This evening, as the front surges east, a shower or thunderstorm will develop near the Kansas/Nebraska state line.

North central communities are in the best spot to see any rain. Even then, it is a stretch to pick up any moisture. We get a drier punch of air elsewhere due to our positioning within this system. Moisture really struggles to return for us ahead of the frontal boundary.

We will see a definite drop in temperatures for those behind the front with the setting sun. Locations farther west will be cold come Wednesday morning. Winds will stay gusty overnight even behind the cold front.

We will see a dip in temperatures Wednesday with highs in the 50s north and most of Kansas firmly locked into the sixties with isolated 70s to the southwest. Early in the day, a sprinkle is possible well to the east of our viewing area. Winds will relax. With abundant stars Wednesday night, we will feel more of the 30s frosty chill in more communities by Thursday morning.

Temperatures will not stay knocked down for long. We will gradually warm heading into the weekend. Friday night into Saturday morning, there is a shot for showers and storms near and East of the Turnpike.

A storm system will organize over the weekend but unfortunately, we are not in an ideal spot to benefit from much moisture as the main impacts will be felt farther east into Missouri on Sunday.

We will keep warming before a strong cold arrives by the middle of next week. Depending on the track and intensity, a round of storms looks possible with central into eastern Kansas benefiting more than locations farther west Tuesday night into Wednesday. Winds will become a nuisance with gusts greater than 35 MPH. Wichita will need to watch temps closely behind this system as we may encounter frost by the end of next week.

An early look at Halloween as of now shows dry conditions with trick-or-treating temps in the upper 40s to the middle 50s – not too unusual for Kansas.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman