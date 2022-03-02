Our warm stretch lingers and it feels great under sunshiny skies across Kansas with temperatures above average for this time of year. We will need to continue to watch a high fire threat with these warm temps, low humidity during the afternoons and dry conditions.

Fire concerns will rise Friday as winds increase ahead of our next system.

That system will be capable of producing showers and thunderstorms in western Kansas and as well as along and north of I-70 by Friday evening. Most of southern Kansas looks to be impacted by the dry slot, avoiding any moisture.

Even into Saturday trends are pointing to better chances for rain north of I-70. Northeast Kansas is being looked at for the possibility of severe weather Saturday. Saturday evening, a touch of snow moves into the northwest but any accumulations will be light, if at all. Sunday offers up a chance of rain to snow east with light snow to the northwest. Accumulations remain light.

Temperatures take a cooler turn by the weekend and we will stay near, if not slightly below average, into next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 41 Wind: SW/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 79 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 48 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 79 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 76 Lo: 33 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 48 Lo: 26 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 49 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 55 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 30 Partly to mostly cloudy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman