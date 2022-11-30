Temperatures will be the main story for the rest of the week. We stay cold tonight with lows in the 20s for most across the region and partly cloudy skies.

Southerly winds will pick up starting Thursday, with gusts up to 50 MPH at times tomorrow. This is the warm weather direction and will help to pull in warmer temperatures as we approach the weekend.

Tomorrow we will start to feel the effects of the warmer air as highs reach the 50s and 60s across the state. Skies will be a mix of sunshine and cloud cover.

High Wind Watches are in place for Stanton, Grant, Morton, Stevens, and Seward on Friday.

Dry conditions, warm temperatures, and increasing winds create the perfect conditions for heightened fire weather. Because of this, we have Fire Weather Watches in place for much of Southwest Kansas on Friday.

We will continue to climb as we look towards the weekend, with temperatures peaking on Friday in the 60s and 70s. Our next cold front will arrive just in time to tank temperatures overnight Friday and put us back into the 40s by Saturday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 28 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 51 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 40 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 67 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 42 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 54 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 53 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 40 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 47 Lo: 24 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll