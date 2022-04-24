Cooler and drier air has returned to the region. A disturbance across Colorado will provide some in southwestern Kansas a few sprinkles Monday but many will remain dry.

Enjoy this beautiful stretch the remainder the weekend and for the first couple of days this week. Temps will be a touch cooler Monday primarily in the 60s with plenty of sunshine.

We warm Tuesday as temperatures climb to the 70s. Winds will not be a problem early on this week. By the second half of the work week, temperatures are warming once again out ahead of our next storm system.

Another unsettled stretch unfolds Wednesday evening through Friday. We could have multiple chances for storms as quick disturbances embark for us. Some of which may be strong to severe as better moisture returns by the end of the week. Friday might be the more potent chance. Winds turn stronger by Wednesday, increasing our fire threat west of I-135.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 40 Wind: N 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 65 Wind: N 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 38 Wind: N/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 72 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 78 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 82 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 80 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 72 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 76 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy, breezy.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman