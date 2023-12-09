Winds have been strong today with gusts above 30 MPH, with a few 40 MPH gusts in northwest Kansas. The northerly flow has kept temperatures cool.

Lows tonight fall back into the 10s and 20s. Winds will begin to relax across western Kansas.

Winds will be breezy tomorrow, slowly turning to be out of the south. Partly sunny skies paired with southerly flow will allow for highs to reach above the seasonal norm, with most in the 50s.

Temperatures inch upward for the start of the week under sunny skies and southerly winds. We hold on to the above-average trend for the first half of the week before our next boundary arrives and brings cooler air along with rainfall.

Moisture returns to the state by the middle of the week. Showers push across southern Kansas for most of the day, drifting north into the evening. Temperatures will sit above freezing, so this will fall as primarily rain.

Another piece of energy moves into western Kansas. This time, we could see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain, but it will stay in western Kansas. Central Kansas stays dry Thursday with temperatures in the 40s. Moisture will work to spread across the state through Friday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 24 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 48 Wind: NW/SW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 27 Wind: SW/S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 54 Lo: 31 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 50 Lo: 34 Partly to mostly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 46 Lo: 35 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 48 Lo: 35 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Fri: H: 47 Lo: 29 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 43 Lo: 26 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll