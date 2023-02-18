Hopefully, you did not blow away today! Our max wind gusts have been over 40 MPH for much of the state today.

The strongest winds push east this evening but will slowly calm from west to east across the state overnight.

Temperatures slowly fall back into the 20s and 30s tonight, with cloud cover breaking apart by the early morning.

Mild temperatures take over tomorrow as highs climb into the 50s and 60s. Northwest Kansas remains on the cool side, with highs only reaching into the mid-40s.

We stay dry for the first half of the week but moisture returns on Wednesday. Rain will develop to our southeast, with snow brewing to the northwest. Rain showers could clip our far eastern counties Wednesday morning.

Snow will then push across western Kansas by Wednesday evening through the overnight.

Temperatures will drop significantly by Thursday as we fall nearly 30 degrees. Highs will slowly climb back into the 50s for the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 31 Wind: S/SW 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 61 Wind: W/NW 5-15

Tomorrow night Mostly to partly cloudy. Lo: 31 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 63 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 66 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 70 Lo: 22 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 40 Lo: 16 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 44 Lo: 28 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 56 Lo: 32 Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll