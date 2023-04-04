Winds are cranking up today. A dry airmass will spread across the KSN viewing area.

The wind has kicked up dust across portions of southwest Kansas. Blowing Dust Advisories are in place through 9 PM with Blowing Dust Warnings for Texas and Beaver counties in Oklahoma.

With dry vegetation, warm temps and these gusty winds, extreme fire danger is expected. Any fire that forms will be quick to spread and behave erratically.

Gusts from 40-60 will plague the Plains into the first half of the overnight. A strong storm system is working through the region.

After 10 PM, storms will develop in our far easternmost counties from Emporia down to Sedan. This forms a line of damaging winds quickly.

This line becomes more robust as it moves away from our region where a significant severe weather outbreak is expected that will include nighttime tornadoes.

After a surge in warmth today, temps crash behind the front. A few rain/snow showers will try to form farther west/northwest before disappearing with the departing system.

Frost/freeze headlines are possible Wednesday and Thursday mornings. It would be a good idea to cover up any sensitive plants or flowers as this quick cooldown takes over.

Freeze Warnings have been issued for central Kansas for locations where the growing season is well underway. Timeframe is from 3 AM to 9 AM on Wednesday as temperatures fall into the 20s.

Temperatures will begin to bounce back Thursday. We will keep warming over the weekend.

A quick-mover if a disturbance will bring a chance for rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. The southwest misses out on this shot.

Springtime temps dominate into next week with no hints of a cold blast. Our weather pattern becomes much more active late next week to include chances for rain and storms.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lo: 34 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 58 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 32 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 61 Lo: 37 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 67 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 72 Lo: 51 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 75 Lo: 52 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 78 Lo: 58 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 81 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman