Storm Track 3 Forecast: Winds turn gusty, weekend front brings rain for some

Temperatures topped out in the 50s and even a few 60s as sunshine made a return along with a few higher clouds.

Clouds will begin to increase across the state tonight as our next weather system starts to come together. Lows will be back down below freezing briefly Saturday morning.

Temperatures take a spring-like turn Saturday afternoon jumping into the 50s and 60s with some isolated 70s possible thanks to gusty winds pulling in the warmer temperatures from the south.

Winds pick up in speed Saturday ahead of our next frontal passage. This will keep a very high fire threat in place Saturday afternoon. Some locations could see gusts 40 to 50 mph.

A Fire Weather Warning and Watch is in place out west for tomorrow afternoon. Outdoor burning is discouraged until conditions improve.

As our frontal system comes together, it will help to spark up a chance for rain across southcentral and eastern Kansas Saturday evening. A line of rain and a few embedded thunderstorms comes together along the frontal boundary Saturday evening.

Winds will be quick to gust out ahead of this line which will leave some dry as this system continues eastward Saturday night.

The moisture clears out by Sunday, but breezy north winds will usher in some cooler air from the north dropping temperatures from the 60s Saturday afternoon into the 50s Sunday afternoon. This will be the coolest day we will find this next week before March ushers in temperatures near to well above average once again next week.

Guidance continues to keep systems close by but tracking to the south of Kansas to start the upcoming week. We will maintain some low-end chances that some of the moisture may reach the Kansas/Oklahoma state line Tuesday to support some isolated rain showers.

But largely it will be sunshine and a warming trend back from the 50s to the 60s through midweek. Another system Thursday looks to bring more widespread chances for rain back to the Sunflower State to wrap up the first week of March.