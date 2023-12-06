Winds are going up along with the temperatures until changes track closer to the region just before the weekend. High pressure is tracking away from Kansas as the next storm system takes shape nearby. Lows tonight range from the 20s in northwest Kansas to the 40s around Wichita.

Winds do not calm down overnight, which helps to keep the night milder in south-central Kansas.

Winds gusting from 25 to 40 MPH will be on the table tomorrow as the gradient or flow between the departing high and approaching low intensifies.

Highs Thursday favor the 60s through the 70s, especially out west. Sunshine also dominates until Friday. Clouds increase Friday with the potential for drizzle in south central and eastern Kansas Friday afternoon and evening.

There will also be an uptick in rain showers for eastern Kansas Friday evening. At the same time, colder air funnels into our region, allowing light snow to form in the northwest. Light snowfall accumulations are possible closer to the Kansas/Colorado state line Friday night into Saturday morning. Amounts do not look high nor impactful for travel.

As this system intensifies, looks like drier air will win out for us early this weekend. System looks too fast to gel with much moisture over Kansas. While a few rain/snow showers are possible the first half of Saturday, we are just not in a favorable position to partake as areas East of our viewing area stand a better chance of rain and snow. Models have trended drier and drier with each run to this point.

Temps will cool for the weekend as this system blossoms to our east.

Winds will be rather intense Saturday as this low’s maturity occurs. Winds relax on Sunday but it will still be cool. The warmth tries to fight back Monday for a brief bounce, but gets cut down due to another cold front and system forming Tuesday and Wednesday.

Depending on the track and intensity, we may have a round of rain and snow by the middle of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 42 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 65 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 42 Wind: S/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 58 Lo: 34 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 45 Lo: 25 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 47 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 52 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 47 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 42 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman