Temps started our unusually mild today across central and southwest Kansas, especially for an early morning in January. Warm air continues to move into the Sunflower State as strong south to southwest winds carry us through Sunday. Temperatures will rocket into the 60s in much of Kansas with 50s far northwest where there will be a lighter northwest to northeast wind behind a weak cool front.

Strong winds will continue tracking across the Sunflower State overnight and Sunday. Winds will be strong, with gusts up to 40 MPH in central Kansas and as high as 45-50 MPH in southwest Kansas.

Strong winds combined with low relative humidity and existing dry conditions will elevate the fire danger in Southwest Kansas today, so please no burning today!

A quick shot of moisture arrives late tonight into early tomorrow morning. Those along the Colorado state line hold a better chance of seeing a few showers with rain lingering for your morning commute in Northwest Kansas where a few wet snowflakes may mix in. Some light rain can track through north central Kansas overnight and there is just a slight chance for a passing shower across the remainder of Kansas.

We look dry until a much more powerful system arrives on Wednesday. Rain and snow will move in with this low, with slightly cooler air invading after it passes. Snow accumulations are certainly a possibility across much of Kansas Wednesday, especiallly across northwestern into north central Kansas.

Colder air will return to Kansas the second half of the week with another snow possibility coming up by next weekend.

1/15/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. Hi: 61 Wind: S 15-25

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 43 Wind: S/SW 15-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 59 Wind: W/NW 10-20

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lo: 32 Wind: W/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 51 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 43 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 44 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 44 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 40 Lo: 23 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Sun: Hi: 40 Lo: 23 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow.

Meteorologist Jack Boston