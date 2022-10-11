Windy and warm will be the words of the day. Temperatures reach anywhere from the mid-80s to near 90 degrees. Cloud cover will mix in with blue skies giving us a partly cloudy afternoon.

Strong winds out of the south could gust up to 30 MPH today. Factor in these strong winds with the dry conditions up north, and you get fire concerns. Red Flag Warnings are in place for a large chunk of northwestern Kansas and southwestern Nebraska until 9 PM this evening. Please avoid any burning.

A cold front is looming to our northwest this afternoon. This will be our primary rainmaker tonight and will also usher in a cool down for the middle of the week.

The cold front will arrive in the Sunflower State late tonight. Showers could start to blossom as early as 9 PM along and north of I-70. We are not expecting a washout, as storm activity will be hit or miss in nature.

Isolated storms could become strong to severe tonight. A marginal risk for severe weather has been issued for portions of central and eastern Kansas. Any storms that form can produce strong winds and large hail.

Storms will ramp up in the early morning hours, especially for those in northcentral Kansas. Showers will try to stretch south into the Wichita Metro. A few of us could wake up to a rumble of thunder or two throughout the night.

Rain clears out entirely for the start of the day on Wednesday. Winds remain strong out of the north, ushering in cooler and drier air. Any leftover cloud cover will be chased out of the region by the afternoon.

Temperatures dip in the wake of the front. We slide back into the low 70s by Thursday with clear skies. A warming trend leads us into the weekend, with highs in the low 80s on Saturday before our next boundary arrives. The workweek kicks off with highs in the low 70s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 84 Wind: S/SW 15-30

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 55 Wind: S/N 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 76 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 46 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 72 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny, windy.

Fri: Hi: 78 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 81 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 71 Lo: 45 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 70 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 70 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll