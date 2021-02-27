Storm Track 3 Forecast: Windy and warm today, rain chances stay slim

Patchy fog has appeared in our central and eastern counties this morning. Visibility is reduced to less than a quarter mile. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for most of central to eastern Kansas until 11 am.

Highs range from the upper 40s to low 70s this afternoon feeling more like spring than winter.

Wind will be the biggest story today. We need to watch for fires since the risk is so high for the whole state, but mainly out west.

A Fire Weather Warning is issued for many counties for this afternoon until 6 pm.

Rain showers are possible along a front that will blow through later today. Chances favor our south central counties and to the east. These showers will be brief rather than a downpour. We may get a rumble of thunder or two out of this, but the stronger storms will form where there is more moisture to the south.

Tomorrow will be mostly dry and cooler. We will only reach the low 50s, but that is about average. The next round of showers will arrive on Monday night into Tuesday, then again out west and south Wednesday into Thursday.