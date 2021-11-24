Storm Track 3 Forecast: Windy, big Thanksgiving changes on the way

Temperatures are rather mild across the entire state to start the day. Our main story as the day goes on will be a cold front sweeping through the region. The farther north and west you are the earlier the front moves in and the cooler your day will be. It looks like we will range from the lower 50s to the mid 60s. Those farther south will enjoy some warmer air.

The other weather story today will be the strong winds in place. Out ahead of the front, winds will be strong out of the south/southwest. Behind the front, strong winds funnel in from the north.

I am expecting the front to move into the Wichita area in the middle part of the afternoon. You will notice a big shift in winds. Those winds could gust upwards of 30 to 35 mph through the overnight before tapering off a bit Thursday.

As the front moves in later this afternoon, it will be rather starved for moisture, but a few sprinkles or light showers are possible across south central and southeast Kansas.

I am not expecting much from this. It looks like rain chances are a bit higher across eastern Oklahoma, northern Arkansas and southern Missouri, so keep this in mind if you are traveling that direction. This is mainly late Wednesday into the overnight hours.

This will bring some travel impacts generally to our east for Wednesday night.

Thanksgiving Day look dry regionally! This cold front however is going to knock us down significantly, with highs only expected in the 40s to near 50. Winds will at least be a touch lighter, but conditions remain breezy at times. A big plus, we should see a good deal of sunshine. Cool, but sunny!

The forecast gradually warms for a few days heading into the upcoming weekend. Many people will be out and about and this forecast looks solid for late November standards. We will see some upper 50s on Friday with some lower 60s by Saturday. After that we bounce around into the 50s and 60s into the middle part of next week.

All in all, this is a fairly dry pattern across the central plains, so I would not expect much in the form of precipitation as we head into the beginning of December.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears