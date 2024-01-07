We are starting with quiet and cold weather across the region this morning with temperatures currently running in the teens and 20s.

Winter storm watches and warnings are in effect from 6 am Monday until noon Tuesday. Today will start out with sunshine but we will see clouds spreading in from the west as the next storm system approaches. The southerly flow will be strong today. Winds will be blustery for most of the day with gusts up to 40 MPH possible at times, especially across western Kansas. Temperatures will be closer to the seasonal norm with highs in the low to mid 40s but some upper 30s for highs Northwest. We start the day with sunshine, but cloud cover will increase from west to east throughout the day as our next storm system inches closer.

Winter Storm Watches are in place for much of the state starting at 6 am Monday and lasting through Tuesday morning. Winter storm warnings have been posted for our North Central Kansas counties north of I-70.

Heavy snowfall can be expected and strong winds will create poor visibility due to blowing snow with some areas seeing near Blizzard conditions later Monday and Monday night into Tuesday morning. This system brings moisture to the region early on Monday. Temperatures will be split at first, with northwest Kansas seeing snowfall and temperatures below freezing, while central and southwest Kansas will see primarily rain.

Temperatures steadily fall as colder air invades the region. Strong winds will wrap around the low-pressure system and pull in cold air from the north. This will start the transition to snowfall by Monday evening.

Monday night will result in widespread snowfall as we all tumble back into the 10s and 20s. Snowfall will continue to track east, following along the path of the low.

Here is how much snow we expect to fall across our region from the early week storm.

Flurries will fly across central and eastern Kansas for the morning on Tuesday, but as the low pulls farther east, moisture will move out of the state, leaving behind cold temperatures and clearing skies.

Temperatures will stay in the 30s with a few 40s through the middle of the week. But a dramatic cool down arrives next weekend with our next storm system.

Snowfall will again become possible Thursday night into Friday as another disturbance brings moisture and cold air to the Sunflower State.

Temperatures will stay in the freezer through next weekend, with highs in the 10s and 20s and overnight lows dipping into the single digits.

1/7/24 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 44 Wind: SE/S 10-25

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of rain. Lo: 36 Wind: SE 15-25

Tomorrow: Cloudy, windy. 100% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 39 Wind: SE/E 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy, windy. 100% chance of rain changing to snow. Lo: 24 Wind: E/NW 15-30

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 31 Lo: 19 Mostly cloudy to mostly sunny, windy. 10% chance of snow.

Wed: Hi: 41 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 35 Lo: 12 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 18 Lo: 2 Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of snow.

Sat: Hi: 19 Lo: 5 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 19 Lo: 5 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow.

Meteorologist Jack Boston