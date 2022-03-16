Heightened fire concerns were in place today as unseasonably warm temperatures, gusty winds and ongoing drought conditions came together across the Sunflower State today. Our relief in the form of moisture is headed our way on Thursday, and it looks like we will have another opportunity for rain early next week.

A cold front arrives tonight as an area of low pressure comes together. This will keep our winds elevated through Friday. Wind Advisories are in effect for the Oklahoma Panhandle until 8PM Thursday.

Rain will initially start to come together across northwestern Kansas and southwestern Nebraska.

Scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder will be possible Thursday, but the severe potential will stay across Oklahoma and Texas.

As cold air filters into the region, rain changing over to snow on the western and northern edge of this system will be possible. Some snowfall accumulation will be possible.

It will be a slushy snow as there will be plenty of moisture to work with on this system. A narrow band of several inches of snow from southwestern into north central Kansas looks possible through Thursday night for mainly elevated and grassy surfaces.

Temperatures will dip some Friday before warmer air and sunshine returns this weekend. The dry weather comes to an abrupt end by Monday as an area of low pressure arrives from the Four Corners region. This looks to bring another round of beneficial moisture in the form of showers and thunderstorms to the region with the greatest severe potential expected to remain south of Kansas at this time. The storm system clears out Tuesday leaving us dry and mild through much of next week.

3/16/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 49 Wind: S/E 10-20

Tomorrow: Cloudy, windy. 80% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 64 Wind: E/NE 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 80% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 35 Wind: N 15-25

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 57 Lo: 33 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain/snow mix.

Sat: Hi: 69 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 73 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 62 Lo: 46 Mostly cloudy, windy. 70% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 61 Lo: 39 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers.

Wed: Hi: 60 Lo: 39 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige