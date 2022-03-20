Fire weather is top of mind today with Fire Warnings in effect for the entire state. Moisture from last week’s system was a drop in the bucket and did little to curb our deepening drought and heightened fire concerns for the official start of spring. Strong dry, warm and gusty winds will enable any grassfire to spread quickly into Sunday evening.

Winds will remain elevated through the middle of the week with wind gusts upwards of 50 MPH possible. Fire concerns lessen as moisture builds into the region.

We need the moisture and nature will help us out during a multi-day event from Monday through Wednesday that includes beneficial rain and some snow. By dawn on Monday, rain and a random rumble will sprout up first in western Kansas.

By the lunch hour and through the afternoon, we will see a significant increase in rain building in from the south throughout the rest of the viewing area.

As a cold front approaches from the west, temps in western Kansas will hover in the 30s where rain will switch over to snow into Monday night.

Rain persists from central and eastern Kansas where rainfall totals will be 1″ to 1.5″ or more in some spots.

Monday night there will be a heavier band of snow as temperatures cool bordering western and central Kansas. A few inches of snow look likely that way.

Heading into Tuesday morning, this lobe of moisture tracks closer to the I-135 corridor where temps warm with a mix of rain and snow.

This works east into Tuesday night, but another piece of energy rotates through, keeping a mix of rain and snow for central and eastern communities with the west dry. Any additional amounts of rain and snow will be light. Temps cool early this week before moderating Thursday. West warms first followed by the rest of the state Friday ahead of another front that cools us briefly to start next weekend. Moisture looks to be in limited supply for a sprinkle or a shower.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. Lo: 50 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. 100% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 57 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 100% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 38 Wind: SE/N 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 47 Lo: 35 Mostly cloudy, windy. 70% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 46 Lo: 32 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Thu: Hi: 54 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 67 Lo: 38 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 67 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 71 Lo: 48 Mostly sunny, windy.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman