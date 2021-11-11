Storm Track 3 Forecast: Windy finish to the week, hard freeze around the corner

Cooler air has continued to spill into the Central High Plains after yesterday’s cold frontal passage on blustery northwest winds. Sunshine was abundant today as high pressure settled into the region, but it will not stick around for long.

Clouds will increase Thursday night as a fast-moving system produces a few raindrops or flurries in its wake.

No snowfall accumulation is expected and most of these clouds will disappear by early Friday. Rainfall amounts will be light, if at all, considering how dry the lower levels of the atmosphere are right now.

Greater chances of seeing a raindrop-flurry will be farther west and south as the moisture skims the western and southern portions of the state. Areas to the northeast miss out completely from this meager chance.

Temperatures tonight will return to the 20s and 30s.

Friday will be the coolest afternoon this week. With a great deal of sunshine, it will feel chilly having us grab a coat.

Winds will remain elevated out of the northwest with some gusts topping 40 MPH possible across the state.

Many parts of Kansas still have yet to see much of a frost, let alone a freeze. This will change Friday night as many communities dip into the 20s and 30s. Wichita also looks to be in line for hitting a freeze by Saturday morning if we can get cold enough long enough.

Quiet and dry conditions will start the weekend. By Sunday, a wind shift will produce a few rain showers especially farther north and east.

Early next week, expect the winds of change but this time from the south. This will give us a boost back to the 60s and 70s. I would not be shocked to see a random 80-degree reading out southwest Tuesday afternoon. Later in the work week, the next cold front gets served and we will feel a chilly drop and see some rain by Thursday. Moisture looks limited for us with another reduction in temperatures to close next week.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman