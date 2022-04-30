The storm system responsible for damage across the Sunflower State Friday continues to move off towards the east this morning.

As this area of low pressure continues to deepen, it will keep gusty conditions around across northern Kansas today. High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories remain in effect through this evening.

Expect temperatures to sit cooler, but more seasonable for this time of year with daytime highs expected into the 70s.

The break in active weather is short-lived as our next system takes shape tomorrow. Parts of southwestern Kansas are highlighted by a Slight Risk with a Marginal Risk extending farther to the north across northwestern Kansas. Storms will be capable of producing large hail and damaging winds.

Sunday morning stays quiet for most. It is once we get into the afternoon that we start to see showers and storms bubbling up to the west.

This system will then track east into Monday where another round of strong to severe storms remains possible. An Enhanced Risk has already been highlighted for some across south-central Kansas for the potential of damaging wind gusts, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.

A warm front moving in from the south will be the focal point for this severe storm potential Monday. There are still some details to iron out with this setup, and we will continue to fine-tune the forecast through the weekend. That said, it is a day to remain weather aware.

Another opportunity for storms returns Wednesday with parts of far southern Kansas into Oklahoma highlighted as an area to watch for isolated severe storms. Rain chances linger through Thursday with seasonable temperatures into the end of the work week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 73 Wind: NW 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 45 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 74 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 52 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 74 Lo: 49 Mostly cloudy, windy. 70% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 73 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 69 Lo: 51 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 74 Lo: 48 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 71 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 75 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige