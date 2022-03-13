High fire danger is in place today as our winds ramp up through this evening. Winds gusting upwards of 40 mph will be possible. Fire Weather Warnings are in place across southern Kansas and northern Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Panhandle.

As winds remain elevated Monday and again on Wednesday, heightened fire concerns will linger across the area until our next better chance for rain materializes late week.

Our winds are picking up because our next cold front is on our doorstep. It will not dip our temperature much on Monday but it will keep windy conditions in place.

While an isolated shower cannot be ruled out Monday, most will stay dry as a weak disturbance passes through.

Abundant sunshine and the return of southerly winds helps our temperatures jump into the 70s for some Wednesday as our next cold front comes together.

The next chance for rain and snow is on deck Thursday into Friday. Rain mixed with some snow to the west will start on Thursday in western Kansas before this activity spreads eastward Thursday night into Friday morning. Next weekend looks to keep temperatures into the 60s and 70s with more sunshine on the way.

3/13/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 43 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 63 Wind: S/NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 35 Wind: N 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 64 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 75 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 64 Lo: 40 Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 36 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 66 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 72 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, breezy.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige