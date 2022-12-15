Strong winds have been the story today, keeping temperatures cold. Over the last 24 hours, our max wind gusts have been above 30 MPH across the state, with Hill City seeing a max gust of 49 MPH!

Wind Advisories are in place for Barton, Ellsworth, Lincoln, and Russel counties through 6 PM this evening.

Temperatures only warming into the upper 30s by this afternoon. Today will feature more sunshine with a few passing clouds and winds out of the north.

Strong winds will continue into our Friday. Gusts in the afternoon will be gusting from 35-45 MPH. Strong winds start to subside overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

We stay below-average temperatures follow us through the forecast period. We do inch closer to average by Sunday, but an approaching cold front knocks us right back into the 30s for the start of the week.

Cold air will punch south into the United States and stay put through the week. Overnight lows will be in the teens, with highs well below average next week. Cold temperatures follow us through Christmas next weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 38 Wind: NW 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 22 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 36 Wind: NW 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 20 Wind: NW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 40 Lo: 20 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 44 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 36 Lo: 19 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow.

Tue: Hi: 30 Lo: 20 Mostly to partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 32 Lo: 15 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of snow.

Thu: Hi: 34 Lo: 8 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of snow.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll