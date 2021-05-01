Storm Track 3 Forecast: Windy today, stronger storms start tomorrow

We are starting comfortably this morning in the 50s. Temperatures will get a tad bump from what we had yesterday. Most will get to the 80s today.

Wind will increase with a few more clouds, but we will still see a great deal of sunshine. Gusts will get above 30 mph.

Fire Weather Warnings are in place for a few counties out west and north because of the warm, dry, and windy conditions.

Thankfully, rain is on the way. Showers have slowly worked their way from Texas and almost to Oklahoma. The impact on our weather will be a few stray clouds today and increasing moisture.

As this system lifts to the east and north, our central and eastern counties could get a sprinkle or passing shower through Sunday morning.

A stronger impact for wet weather will come from the west. A cold front will work its way through starting Sunday.

This will bring sporadic showers and storms out west. A Marginal Risk has been issued for strong storms that could strengthen over the severe threshold. Hail and strong wind are the primary concerns.

Isolated storms will expand to scattered showers by Monday morning. Your Monday will be a wet one.

We are watching for the potential of severe weather on Monday as well. A Marginal risk is issued for Wichita and to the south and east of the highway. A Slight Risk has been issued to the south and east of that into Oklahoma.

An active pattern will keep showers around until Thursday. The clouds and wet conditions will dampen temperatures to barely reach the 70s. We will stay in this cooler trend until Friday when more sunshine will help to warm us up a bit. It doesn’t stay quiet for long. The next system will arrive early next weekend.