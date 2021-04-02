Storm Track 3 Forecast: Windy today, warming for your holiday weekend

Your Friday morning started out with a shake. A 2.1 magnitude earthquake was detected at 12:49 this morning near Webb Rd. and 47th Street.

Highs today can be expected in the 60s and 70s with the warmest air out west.

Expect above average temperatures this weekend into early next week. The wind will kick up periodically. Starting today expect wind sustained between 15-30 mph with gusts above 45 mph. A High Wind Advisory has been issued through central and northern Kansas for this blustery southerly flow.

High wind will cause concern for fire dangers as well. Fire Weather Warnings and watches are in place mainly to the northcentral and northeast through tonight as well. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged due to the dry and windy nature of our weather today.

Wind relaxes on Saturday, but ramps back up on Sunday. Gusty conditions returning on Monday and Tuesday ahead of the next system.

Relief does not look promising in terms of any moisture these next 7 days. A disturbance linger in the west tomorrow. This will turn wind around to the north for our western counties, but those in the east will not be impacted.

Conditions stay dry, with no rain chances until Monday. Even then, only a passing shower is likely.

Kansas will catch the southern edge of a more impressive system on Wednesday and Thursday, but it is still too far out to determine how much rain it will bring.

Enjoy the warm weather while you can because we do know that this system will bring a big cool down to the area.