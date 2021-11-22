Storm Track 3 Forecast: Windy travel alert and high fire danger Tuesday, much colder Thanksgiving

We are off to a warm and wonderful start this holiday week!

A clear sky takes us into the overnight with a seasonable chill.

Winds will increase Tuesday as our next cold front draws near. Before it arrives, we should easily see temperatures well through the 60s and many 70s to the west.

Fire Weather Watches and Warnings are in effect out west due to the warm temps, low humidity, dry vegetation and strengthening winds. Winds will become an issue across the entire state – sustained at 15 to 30 with gusts to 45.

As we get into Tuesday night, winds will increase further across central and eastern Kansas. This is when we may experience gusts in excess of 50 MPH.

Clouds will also be on the move as the cold front cruises east. Western Kansas will be safely behind the frontal passage Wednesday morning, allowing colder air to sink southward. Areas farther east may see a brief boost to the afternoon high before the winds switch out of the northwest. There is not much moisture to be had for our viewing area. Potentially a flurry or a random raindrop near the Kansas/Colorado state line. Farther east of the Turnpike stands the best chance for any light rain Wednesday evening before drier and colder air wins out as the front clears. If this cold air gets in quicker, any leftover rain may transition over to a wintry mix or snow. No travel troubles are expected and no accumulation is expected either.

Thanksgiving will be colder than average with highs in the 40s with a few 50s out west. Southerly flow returns on Black Friday driving our afternoon highs back to more seasonable norms. We keep on this warmer stretch Saturday before another cold front Sunday. That front will briefly reset temps to close out the weekend and arrive dry.

Early next week, as our winds return from the south, temperatures will amp and warm through the 60s and 70s once again. Looks like we have a strong storm system that may arrive at the end of next week. Something to watch as we get closer.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman