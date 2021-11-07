Storm Track 3 Forecast: Windy warmth, temperatures slide this week

If you enjoyed the warmer air on Saturday, you will really like what Sunday has in store. Temperatures are cool to start, but with the help of persistent winds out of the south, we should warm even more this afternoon. I am expecting most of us to reach that 70 degree mark, with a few in western Kansas over 80.

We will be chasing a few daily high records this afternoon, mainly near the Kansas/Colorado state line.

With high pressure building to the west, we can expect another sunny day across the Sunflower State.

Winds will be strong at times, especially across central and eastern Kansas. This is where we could see gusts upwards of 30 to 35 mph.

Slight relief is likely overnight, but winds still stay moderate out of the south as we have warmer air sticking with us through Monday.

Seasonal air is expected to return for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 60s. We take a turn as we head into the second half of the week as a strong cold front punches through the state. Expect 50s returning late week, with potentially some highs in the 40s sprinkled in as well.

That storm system that brings the cold front also brings clouds and rain chances. The best shot at some rain will likely be later in the day on Wednesday, but coverage will likely be spotty. Some extra energy will be available so a few thunderstorms are possible with this setup. Better chances look to set up in the eastern half of the state.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears