Storm Track 3 Forecast: Windy warmth today, changes on the way

Winds stay persistent into the early morning hours on Tuesday. This strong southerly wind is going to amp up our temperatures by the afternoon. Expect widespread 70s and even a few lower 80s by the afternoon under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.

Those strong southerly winds could gust upwards of 35 to 40 mph, especially in parts of far southwest Kansas this afternoon.

Humidity levels remain incredibly low as well. This is prompting high fire danger again for Tuesday as burning can get out of hand quickly under these conditions. Red Flag Warnings are in place until 7 PM for far southwest Kansas.

As a cold front begins to spread into the state later in the day on Tuesday, it will begin to switch our winds across northwest Kansas first.

While the front rolls through overnight, it will help drop our temperatures and spark up a bit more cloud coverage. Since our atmosphere is starved for moisture under this current pattern, I am not expecting much in the form of rain chances.

However, a stray shower is possible as we head into the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Once the front clears, chilly air flows in behind it. We can expect highs in the 60s for a few days, which will really give us that fall feel.

As we head into the weekend, a southerly pattern returns, and we should bounce back to the mid and upper 70s. We are seeing signs of near to above average air sticking around as we push into the final days of October.

Also, our moon will be full on October 21.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears