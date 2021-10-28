Storm Track 3 Forecast: Windy wrap up to the week, sunny start to the weekend

Sunshine took over across most of Kansas today as the storm system that brought scattered showers and storms since Tuesday continues to slide east. Rain will persist into early evening from Lyon to Greenwood, Elk and Chautauqua counties before it clears the region Friday morning.

There has also been a noticeable line drawn on the Prairie of where the clouds turned to sunshine east to west, and that has made a difference in afternoon high temperatures today.

Winds have been a major factor today with High Wind Warnings in effect until 7PM and Wind Advisories extended for some into Friday.

Winds have easily gusted in excess of 50 and 60 MPH!

We will see a general decline in the wind from west to east as we get closer to sunset.

We will still have winds gusting above 40 MPH farther east during the overnight. Where winds lighten under full stars temperatures will dip into the 30s tonight farther west.

While there will still be a bit of a breeze for Friday morning, we will continue to see a decline in gusts.

Sunshine returns for just about all of Kansas tomorrow. Daytime highs will return to the 60s and 70s.

Under a clear sky Friday night, many more communities will drop into the 30s. Saturday is our pick of the weekend. Perfect for a trip to a local pumpkin patch with a sunny sky. Highs will be milder in the middle 60s for much of the region. A few 70s might even show up out west ahead of our next system.

The next cold front arrives late in the weekend. It will be dry for Halloween with trick-or-treat temperatures in the lower to middle 40s farther north to the middle 50s farther south.

As colder air takes root Monday, a few flurries are possible mixed in with light rain to the north and west. No snowfall accumulation is expected.

The biggest part of this will be our temperature drop with highs in the 30s and 40s. By the middle of next week, looks like temps try to rebound with another piece of energy tracking through the state. This looks to produce a brief bout of light rain. Not many will benefit before this quick-moving system scoots away from Kansas.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman