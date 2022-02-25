Our brisk overnights turn more seasonable as we wrap up February. Temperatures improve with abundant sunshine taking over into the weekend. Daytime highs will climb into the 40s and 50s through the weekend as overnight temperatures improve to the teens and 20s.

This heat continues to build into the region through next week under high pressure. Many will be able to warm into the 70s through the middle of the work week. Our next strong cold front looks to take shape by the end of the week. Enough moisture looks to build in across western Kansas that showers and thunderstorms look possible Friday into Saturday at this time.

2/25/22 The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 12 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 41 Wind: S/W 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 21 Wind: S/W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 57 Lo: 28 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 62 Lo: 33 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 68 Lo: 39 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 72 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 69 Lo: 45 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 66 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.