Storm Track 3 Forecast: Winter makes a brief return, additional rain and snow chances next week

Rain is on the way for most of our viewing area which will continue through much of Friday as a storm system continues to come together to our west. We could also hear a few claps of thunder as this takes root! However, we do not anticipate any severe weather regarding large hail, damaging winds nor tornadoes. Snow is on the table the farther north and west you live overnight.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through midday Friday.

The far northwest corner should have no problem picking up 3″ to 6″ of snow.

Once the snow develops, it will come down heavy.

I-70 will be impacted from Colby to Goodland across the state line into Colorado.

As temperatures cool, rain could switch over to snow farther south and west where accumulation will be much less.

Wichita and Sedgwick County will be warm enough that this system will be all rain. As we go through Friday, the air will warm and any snow will change back to rain.

Rain wraps up in western Kansas by Friday evening as the heaviest downpours shift into eastern Kansas.

Pockets of heavy rainfall will lead to locally higher amounts, but many in central into eastern Kansas could see upwards of an inch of rainfall by the end of the weekend.

With the clouds stuck in place, temperatures will be slow to fall overnight. Expect it to be a chilly start Friday morning. Rain transitions to snow in western Kansas, while areas farther south and east will remain warm enough for the rain to stick through tomorrow morning.

Given the soggy, cloudy pattern at hand, temperatures will struggle to rebound much Friday afternoon as many remain in the 30s and 40s.

As clouds break behind this system, temperatures will drop out west Saturday morning to the upper 20s and lower 30s. It will be difficult for us to shake the clouds Saturday, resulting in continued cool temperatures. Sunshine returns for Sunday and temperatures rebound to the 50s and 60s.

The next cold front arrives Monday night into Tuesday.

Rain and snow will be possible with this frontal passage. This system may bring flurries as far south as southern Kansas.

Wet weather returns by Thursday for a widespread chance for rain. The better chances for severe weather at this time look to stay to our south. Highs next week look mild in the 50s and 60s. Overnight lows will need to be monitored because we may flirt with frost a few nights next week, but overall we will remain under an active pattern which will hold temperatures a little cooler as we enter the last couple weeks of April.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman