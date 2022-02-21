As a potent cold front slowly sinks south into tonight, it will erase any memory of this warm day. The fire threat is elevated into early evening to the southwest. Into the overnight, flurries are possible to the north.

The front may also squeeze out some light freezing mist. In addition, Elk and Chautauqua counties have been placed under a Marginal Risk for an elevated storm capable of small hail early tonight.

Temperatures crash behind this strong cold front, keeping us in the freezer until the weekend.

Wind Chill Advisories are in effect through Tuesday morning with a feels like factor between -15 and -25.

Highs favor the 20s through Thursday. There is a chance for flurries and light snow Tuesday night into Wednesday to the west. Accumulations look minor.

There will also be moisture East of the Turnpike in the form of sleet and light snow Wednesday. Ice accumulations look light, but something to watch as we get closer.

Flurries and light snow also look possible throughout much of the region Thursday. Model guidance has been consistent on this being a low impact disturbance where accumulations will be much less than our previous 2 winter systems. We may also have a period of sleet to the southeast.

Temperatures slowly warm this weekend. There will be a nose of 60-degree temps that will inch this way from the south by Sunday. We will be on the milder side next week with virtually no chance for measurable moisture.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 18 Wind: SW/N 15-25

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 27 Wind: N 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 6 Wind: N 10-25



Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 25 Lo: 14 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Thu: Hi: 24 Lo: 8 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 30 Lo: 12 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 41 Lo: 22 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 49 Lo: 24 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 52 Lo: 28 Mostly sunny, windy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman