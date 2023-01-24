Our latest storm system is generating wintry and wet weather to our south across Oklahoma with snow and mostly snow pushing northward through Southern Kansas including Wichita metro. Although this storm system will track well to our south with the greatest impacts and heaviest snowfall over Oklahoma, some snowfall accumulations will push into south central and eastern Kansas as the afternoon goes on. We may see some slick spots in Wichita and surrounding areas, especially on ramps, bridges and overpasses for the evening commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect from Oklahoma through southcentral and southeastern Kansas up to the northeast part of the state.

Temps look just warm enough that the snow can mix with rain holding down snowfall accumulations this Tuesday afternoon. Tonight, the precipitation in southern and eastern Kansas will be mainly snow which is when we will see most of our snowfall accumulations. Most of our viewing area will be in the trace to an inch range for snowfall accumulations. Farther southeast of the Turnpike into southeast Kansas, snowfall potential will increase from an inch around Wichita metro to as much as 3 to 4 inches of snow across southeast Kansas, especially to the southeast of the Kansas Turnpike through Wednesday morning when this system exits.

Additional snowfall and colder temperatures overnight can lead to some slippery travel for the Wednesday morning commute as well. Colder air will be left in this system’s wake through Thursday. Highs will stay primarily in the 30s with bitter overnight temps. A few more flurries may get squeezed from the sky Wednesday into Thursday, but nothing that accumulates. Winds come around to the south bringing a brief spell of milder weather with highs in the 40s to around 50 Friday. We will await another stronger cold front for the weekend. Currently, it looks to move through dry. However, the cold coming is another taste of the Arctic. Highs will struggle to reach freezing into next week with bitter overnights in the single digits to the lower teens.

1/24/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This afternoon: Mostly cloudy. 100% chance of snow and a little rain. Hi: 36 Wind: SE/N 5-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 80% chance of snow. Lo: 26 Wind: NE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 37 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lo: 23 Wind: NW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 40 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 52 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 42 Lo: 15 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 28 Lo: 10 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Mon: Hi: 26 Lo: 11 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 25 Lo: 10 Partly cloudy, windy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston