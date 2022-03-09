Our next winter storm is starting to take shape this afternoon to the northwest across the Nebraska Panhandle. This wintry system will start to dive to the south and bring widespread snowfall to the region today into the overnight. Snow will linger for some into Friday morning.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect through Thursday where some of the heaviest snow is expected fall.

Areas along and north of I-70 stand the best chance at finding several inches of snow fall over the next 48 hours. Areas farther to the south will still see accumulating snow, but totals will not be as high. Recent trends continue to show snowfall totals of 1″ to 2″ likely for this part of the state, with isolated higher totals not out of the question.

Some rain will be possible on the southern end of this system this afternoon and into this evening for areas north of I-70 where temperatures will warm into the 40s. As temperatures cool through the overnight, any rain changes over to all snow as the first wave of activity moves through.

A second piece of energy helps to contribute to higher snowfall totals Thursday into Friday.

We are in for a chilly next couple of days with temperatures remaining well below average through the end of the work week. Winds will remain elevated through the weekend as temperatures warm from the 40s and 50s Saturday to the 60s by Sunday. Gusty conditions and unseasonably warm temperatures will bring the return of heightened fire concerns through the second half of the weekend into next week. Temperatures by the middle of next week are trending towards the the lower 70s.

3/9/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Hi: 48 Wind: NE/SE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 25 Wind: E/NE 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of snow. Hi: 29 Wind: NE 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of snow. Lo: 18 Wind: N 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 36 Lo: 16 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow.

Sat: Hi: 47 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 62 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 65 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 70 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy, windy.